118,221 Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Bought by SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc

SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 118,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,379,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Clarity Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 108.2% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 14,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 7,717 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $115.31. The company had a trading volume of 82,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,698,124. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.01 and a one year high of $131.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.35.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

