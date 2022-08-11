1,328 Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Bought by Corbett Road Capital Management LLC

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,328 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 104.1% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.05.

Shares of VRTX traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $293.88. 17,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478,416. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $278.51 and a 200-day moving average of $262.00. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $301.80. The firm has a market cap of $75.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joy Liu sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $283,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 1,400 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.97, for a total value of $418,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,779,527.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joy Liu sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $283,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,911 shares of company stock worth $48,494,385. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

