13,442 Shares in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) Bought by SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc

SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc owned 0.32% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Oldfather Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $252,000. Wealthpoint LLC purchased a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $438,000. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GBF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $108.93. 2,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,197. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.76 and a 12-month high of $123.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.19.

About iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

