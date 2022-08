1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. 1stdibs.Com had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $24.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

1stdibs.Com Stock Up 6.5 %

DIBS traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $7.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,537. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.46. The company has a market capitalization of $267.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.04. 1stdibs.Com has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

Insider Activity at 1stdibs.Com

In other news, CTO Ross A. Paul sold 14,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $80,392.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 188,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,226.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Ross A. Paul sold 14,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $80,392.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 188,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,226.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Ross A. Paul sold 9,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $52,498.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 130,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,412.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,742 shares of company stock valued at $336,492 over the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of 1stdibs.Com

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIBS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 141.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after acquiring an additional 514,489 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 155.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 726,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 442,072 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the first quarter valued at $1,671,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 151.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 148,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 89,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 50.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 134,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 45,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DIBS shares. JMP Securities lowered shares of 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home d├ęcor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

