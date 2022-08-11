1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. 1stdibs.Com had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $24.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

DIBS traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $7.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,537. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.46. The company has a market capitalization of $267.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.04. 1stdibs.Com has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

In other news, CTO Ross A. Paul sold 14,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $80,392.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 188,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,226.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Ross A. Paul sold 14,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $80,392.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 188,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,226.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Ross A. Paul sold 9,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $52,498.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 130,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,412.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,742 shares of company stock valued at $336,492 over the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIBS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 141.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after acquiring an additional 514,489 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 155.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 726,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 442,072 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the first quarter valued at $1,671,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 151.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 148,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 89,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 50.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 134,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 45,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DIBS shares. JMP Securities lowered shares of 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

