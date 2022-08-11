2,219 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Bought by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 181.6% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 29,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of CAT stock traded up $3.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $194.65. 92,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,831,332. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.29. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.08 and a 1 year high of $237.90. The firm has a market cap of $102.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.38.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

