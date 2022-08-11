23,172 Shares in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Bought by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,172 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 2,913.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 121.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of TOL stock opened at $48.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.31. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.19 and a 1-year high of $75.61.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.39. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 10.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TOL. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Toll Brothers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.42.

Toll Brothers Profile

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Stories

