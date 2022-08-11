2crazyNFT (2CRZ) Trading Down 0.8% Over Last Week

2crazyNFT (2CRZ) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. During the last seven days, 2crazyNFT has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. 2crazyNFT has a market capitalization of $377,973.81 and approximately $97,210.00 worth of 2crazyNFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 2crazyNFT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004173 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001572 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002213 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00015350 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About 2crazyNFT
2crazyNFT’s total supply is 497,620,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,470,569 coins. 2crazyNFT’s official Twitter account is @2crazylive.
Buying and Selling 2crazyNFT
