30,970 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Bought by SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc

SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rinkey Investments bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SPYG stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.70. 92,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,027,333. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.37. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $73.64.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.