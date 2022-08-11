327,660 Shares in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Acquired by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 327,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,749,000. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.49% of Regal Rexnord at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at about $1,365,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth about $13,537,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on RRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.60.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

RRX opened at $142.35 on Thursday. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12-month low of $108.28 and a 12-month high of $176.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 11.15%. Regal Rexnord’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John C. Kunze sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total value of $158,096.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Regal Rexnord

(Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.