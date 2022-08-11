59,310 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Acquired by SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc

SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 59,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. REDW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 32,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 299,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after buying an additional 9,334 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.40. 5,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,219,217. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.66. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $30.68.

