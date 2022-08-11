5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Trading 9.6% Higher

Shares of 5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) traded up 9.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.38 and last traded at $17.20. 914 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 101,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on 5E Advanced Materials from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on 5E Advanced Materials in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

5E Advanced Materials Stock Up 10.0 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at 5E Advanced Materials

5E Advanced Materials ( NASDAQ:FEAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other 5E Advanced Materials news, major shareholder Atlas Precious Metals Inc. sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $12,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,092,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,340,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 5E Advanced Materials

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEAM. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in 5E Advanced Materials in the second quarter valued at about $518,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

About 5E Advanced Materials

5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.

