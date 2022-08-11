600 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Acquired by Alley Investment Management Company LLC

Alley Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $959,748,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,783,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $952,127,000 after purchasing an additional 593,336 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 203.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 839,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,307,000 after buying an additional 563,302 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,028,000 after purchasing an additional 340,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 508,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,519,000 after purchasing an additional 302,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $6.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $358.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,014. The company has a market capitalization of $109.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $322.40 and a 200 day moving average of $364.37. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $446.76.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.68 EPS. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on DE. Evercore ISI raised Deere & Company from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $401.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $417.00 to $388.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.00.

Insider Activity

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.