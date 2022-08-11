6,630 Shares in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Bought by Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $235,000. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.0% in the first quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 30,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,083,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 323.0% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 14,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 11,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 35.6% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $1,897,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares in the company, valued at $22,035,078.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRSP. Barclays downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $99.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.31.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.81. 79,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,517,402. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.40. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.93. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $139.61.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.21) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,274.02% and a negative return on equity of 27.40%. The business’s revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Stories

