6,630 Shares in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Bought by Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $235,000. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.0% in the first quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 30,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,083,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 323.0% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 14,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 11,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 35.6% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at CRISPR Therapeutics
In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $1,897,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares in the company, valued at $22,035,078.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.
CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Down 0.1 %
CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.81. 79,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,517,402. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.40. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.93. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $139.61.
CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.21) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,274.02% and a negative return on equity of 27.40%. The business’s revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CRISPR Therapeutics Profile
CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.
