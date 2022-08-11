908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26), Briefing.com reports. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 54.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $11.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. 908 Devices’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. 908 Devices updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

908 Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MASS traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.70. The stock had a trading volume of 26,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,900. 908 Devices has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $39.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 17.08, a current ratio of 17.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.56.

Insider Transactions at 908 Devices

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $138,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,838 shares in the company, valued at $10,350,648.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 9,200 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $138,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,838 shares in the company, valued at $10,350,648.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 16,471 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $333,043.62. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 942,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,059,614.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,926 shares of company stock worth $3,189,516 over the last three months. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

908 Devices Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MASS. State Street Corp grew its holdings in 908 Devices by 13.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,394,000 after purchasing an additional 58,556 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in 908 Devices by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 891,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,938,000 after purchasing an additional 52,839 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $741,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 25.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 27,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 9.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 186,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 15,755 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

