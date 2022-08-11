AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.06

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.06 and traded as low as $1.85. AAC Technologies shares last traded at $1.86, with a volume of 222,985 shares changing hands.

AAC Technologies Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

About AAC Technologies

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, and Micro Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) Components segments.

