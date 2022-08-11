AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in AbbVie by 311.3% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,952,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,952,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,761 shares of company stock worth $40,500,771 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.63.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $141.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,060,622. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $250.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.89%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

