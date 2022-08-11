Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Trading Down 1.5 %

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.21. 36,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,454. Abrdn Australia Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $6.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Australia Equity Fund

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc ( NYSEAMERICAN:IAF Get Rating ) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,741 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

