Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (ASGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 23rd

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:ASGI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.30. 7,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,874. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.15. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a one year low of $17.28 and a one year high of $21.83.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 0.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 441,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 106.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 56,108 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 7.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $334,000.

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

