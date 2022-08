Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) (TSE:ABT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) (TSE:ABT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$15.92. Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) shares last traded at C$15.22, with a volume of 476,087 shares.

Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$636.46 million and a PE ratio of 63.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Marcel Armand Laforce sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.75, for a total value of C$58,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$135,924.

Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) Company Profile

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

