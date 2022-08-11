accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $703.24

accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 703.24 ($8.50) and traded as low as GBX 614 ($7.42). accesso Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 614 ($7.42), with a volume of 10,339 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

The stock has a market cap of £257.89 million and a P/E ratio of 1,536.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 631.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 702.73.

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

