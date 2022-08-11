ACCO Brands Co. (ACCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on September 20th

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th.

ACCO Brands has raised its dividend by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. ACCO Brands has a payout ratio of 17.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ACCO Brands to earn $1.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands Stock Performance

Shares of ACCO opened at $6.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.56. The stock has a market cap of $652.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.84. ACCO Brands has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $9.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.15 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on ACCO shares. StockNews.com upgraded ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Institutional Trading of ACCO Brands

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,391,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,131,000 after purchasing an additional 92,697 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 0.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,444,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,555,000 after buying an additional 14,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,270,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,161,000 after buying an additional 15,706 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 17.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,701,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,609,000 after buying an additional 247,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 7.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,357,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,861,000 after buying an additional 93,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

About ACCO Brands

(Get Rating)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.