ACoconut Price Tops $0.0996 on Major Exchanges (AC)

ACoconut (AC) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. ACoconut has a market capitalization of $265,014.03 and approximately $47,414.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ACoconut has traded 31% higher against the US dollar. One ACoconut coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0996 or 0.00000411 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00037295 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000106 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00006328 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001450 BTC.

About ACoconut

ACoconut is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi.

Buying and Selling ACoconut

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

