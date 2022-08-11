Actual Experience (LON:ACT) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.41

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.41 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 2.75 ($0.03). Actual Experience shares last traded at GBX 2.75 ($0.03), with a volume of 90,011 shares traded.

Actual Experience Stock Down 5.5 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.10, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a current ratio of 7.10. The company has a market capitalization of £1.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Actual Experience news, insider Steve Bennetts purchased 28,837 shares of Actual Experience stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £865.11 ($1,045.32). Also, insider Kirsten English purchased 23,917 shares of Actual Experience stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £717.51 ($866.98).

About Actual Experience

Actual Experience plc, an analytics-as-a-service company, provides human experience management and associated consultancy services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers Analytics Cloud that receives data from digital users, applies algorithms to the data, and produces an objective score of digital experience quality and supply chain diagnostics; business impact assessment that helps its customer to understand the impact on top-level business metrics; and continuous improvement service to optimize the digital business over time.

