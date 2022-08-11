AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) Given New C$5.50 Price Target at TD Securities

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of AcuityAds from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of AcuityAds from C$5.50 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.82.

Shares of NYSE ATY traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.87. The stock had a trading volume of 212,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,671. AcuityAds has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The company has a market capitalization of $169.62 million, a PE ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AcuityAds

AcuityAds ( NYSE:ATY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). AcuityAds had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $18.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AcuityAds will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of AcuityAds by 390.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,359 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of AcuityAds by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AcuityAds during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 8.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

