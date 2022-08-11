AcuityAds (TSE:AT) Price Target Raised to C$4.50 at TD Securities

AcuityAds (TSE:AT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.64% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of AcuityAds to C$2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AcuityAds currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.54.

TSE:AT traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.73. The stock had a trading volume of 482,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.95. AcuityAds has a 12 month low of C$2.19 and a 12 month high of C$11.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$227.26 million and a PE ratio of 45.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.41.

AcuityAds ( TSE:AT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$23.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$25.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AcuityAds will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

