ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Shares Gap Down to $7.59

Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.59, but opened at $7.20. ACV Auctions shares last traded at $8.72, with a volume of 16,706 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently commented on ACVA. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.
ACV Auctions Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACV Auctions
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 359.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 130.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About ACV Auctions
ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.
