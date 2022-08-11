AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Releases Earnings Results

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.23), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $727.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.27 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. AdaptHealth updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

AdaptHealth Price Performance

AdaptHealth stock opened at $23.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.69 and its 200 day moving average is $17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. AdaptHealth has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $28.75.

Insider Activity at AdaptHealth

In other AdaptHealth news, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P purchased 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $162,192.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,793,843 shares in the company, valued at $48,724,621.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AdaptHealth news, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P purchased 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $162,192.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,793,843 shares in the company, valued at $48,724,621.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aero Holdings Ii Ll Skyknight purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,678,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 350,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,016,723 over the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdaptHealth

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,188,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,224,000 after acquiring an additional 28,749 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,599,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,645,000 after purchasing an additional 56,645 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 6.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 767,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,305,000 after purchasing an additional 45,472 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,322,000 after purchasing an additional 14,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 38.5% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 264,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 73,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

