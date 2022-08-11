Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACETGet Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 45,677 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 327,352 shares.The stock last traded at $16.89 and had previously closed at $18.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACET. TheStreet cut Adicet Bio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adicet Bio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.29.

Adicet Bio Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.58.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACETGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.10). Adicet Bio had a negative net margin of 93.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. Analysts anticipate that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adicet Bio

In other Adicet Bio news, insider Blake Aftab sold 6,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $125,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,406. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 15,299 shares of company stock valued at $261,135 in the last ninety days. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adicet Bio

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACET. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the 4th quarter worth $476,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the 4th quarter worth $680,000. Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the 4th quarter worth $2,973,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 733,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,823,000 after purchasing an additional 356,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 263,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 120,711 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

Further Reading

