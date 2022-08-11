Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 45,677 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 327,352 shares.The stock last traded at $16.89 and had previously closed at $18.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACET. TheStreet cut Adicet Bio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adicet Bio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.29.

Adicet Bio Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio ( NASDAQ:ACET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.10). Adicet Bio had a negative net margin of 93.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. Analysts anticipate that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adicet Bio news, insider Blake Aftab sold 6,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $125,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,406. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 15,299 shares of company stock valued at $261,135 in the last ninety days. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adicet Bio

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACET. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the 4th quarter worth $476,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the 4th quarter worth $680,000. Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the 4th quarter worth $2,973,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 733,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,823,000 after purchasing an additional 356,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 263,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 120,711 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

Further Reading

