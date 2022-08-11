Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 45,677 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 327,352 shares.The stock last traded at $16.89 and had previously closed at $18.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Adicet Bio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.29.

Adicet Bio Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.58.

Insider Activity

Adicet Bio ( NASDAQ:ACET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.10). Adicet Bio had a negative net margin of 93.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Blake Aftab sold 6,968 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total value of $115,947.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,935 shares in the company, valued at $764,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,299 shares of company stock worth $261,135. 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adicet Bio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Adicet Bio during the second quarter worth about $347,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Adicet Bio during the second quarter worth about $618,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adicet Bio during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in Adicet Bio by 62.9% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,443,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,679,000 after buying an additional 943,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adicet Bio during the second quarter worth about $919,000. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

Further Reading

