ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Price Target Raised to $24.00

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.20.

ADTN stock opened at $24.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -86.60 and a beta of 1.37. ADTRAN has a one year low of $16.30 and a one year high of $25.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.48.

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ADTRAN will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -128.57%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in ADTRAN in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 779.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,013,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,962,000 after buying an additional 1,784,289 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the 4th quarter valued at $3,248,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after buying an additional 31,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

