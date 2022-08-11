Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Advent Technologies had a negative net margin of 440.98% and a negative return on equity of 37.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS.

Advent Technologies Stock Up 9.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADN opened at $2.98 on Thursday. Advent Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $10.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.58.

Get Advent Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Advent Technologies from $11.20 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Advent Technologies by 19.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,752,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 285,184 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Advent Technologies by 1,244.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 557,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 516,298 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Advent Technologies by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 276,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 99,453 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $485,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Advent Technologies by 39.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 158,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 44,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.