Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Advent Technologies had a negative net margin of 440.98% and a negative return on equity of 37.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS.
Advent Technologies Stock Up 9.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ ADN opened at $2.98 on Thursday. Advent Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $10.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.58.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Advent Technologies from $11.20 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th.
Advent Technologies Company Profile
Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.
