Advisors Capital Management LLC Buys 120,024 Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 537,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,024 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $18,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 945,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,813,000 after acquiring an additional 308,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 187,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 117,091 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 215,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 102,729 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 952,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,079,000 after purchasing an additional 96,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $1,775,000. Institutional investors own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Performance

AY traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.72. 4,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.19 and a beta of 0.73. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 1-year low of $28.82 and a 1-year high of $41.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Increases Dividend

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.18). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AY shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James set a $43.00 price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.75.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

