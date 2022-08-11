Advisors Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 657,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,090 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Newell Brands worth $14,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 847.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on NWL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.86.

Newell Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NWL traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.85. 56,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,772,546. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.59. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.75.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 19.96%. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.12%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.