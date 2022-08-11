Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $27.61 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 569,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $27,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 27,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 21.8% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on WFC. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.31.

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $45.20. 537,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,296,596. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.40 and its 200-day moving average is $46.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

