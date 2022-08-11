Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $33.15 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,195 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 46,022 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $33,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Target Price Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.15.

Target stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $169.68. 95,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,395,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.85.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.81). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.69 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.