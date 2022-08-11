Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $33.15 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,195 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 46,022 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $33,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Target
In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Target Price Performance
Target stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $169.68. 95,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,395,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.85.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.81). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.69 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Target Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.
Target Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
