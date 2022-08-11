Advisors Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,401 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,714 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $13,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

Shares of NYSE TEL traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $135.12. 18,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.90. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.12 and a twelve month high of $166.44. The company has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.52.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $394,590.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,039.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

