Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 62,066 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Advisors Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,731,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62,066 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $20,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,580,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,503,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,008,000 after acquiring an additional 577,973 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,489,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,855,000 after acquiring an additional 431,534 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,961,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,514,000 after acquiring an additional 204,436 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter worth $2,406,000. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on LADR. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet lowered Ladder Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Ladder Capital Stock Performance

Ladder Capital Increases Dividend

NYSE:LADR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.49. 12,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,087. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.42. Ladder Capital Corp has a one year low of $9.43 and a one year high of $12.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 89.45, a current ratio of 89.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. This is an increase from Ladder Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is presently 110.00%.

Ladder Capital Profile

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

