AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC) Stock Price Up 60.1%

Shares of AeroClean Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERC – Get Rating) rose 60.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.68 and last traded at $7.27. Approximately 47,746,124 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 981% from the average daily volume of 4,416,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark lowered AeroClean Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

AeroClean Technologies Trading Down 13.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AeroClean Technologies

AeroClean Technologies ( NASDAQ:AERC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AeroClean Technologies stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of AeroClean Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.10% of AeroClean Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

About AeroClean Technologies

(Get Rating)

AeroClean Technologies, Inc, an interior space air purification technology company, provides air purification solutions for hospitals and other healthcare facilities. The company offers interior air sterilization and disinfection products for the eradication of harmful airborne pathogens, including COVID-19.

Featured Stories

