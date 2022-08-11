Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target Raised to $295.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on APD. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $290.00.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 2.7 %

APD stock opened at $265.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $58.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $242.04 and its 200 day moving average is $243.39. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.