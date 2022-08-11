AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) PT Lowered to C$29.00 at CIBC

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform market weight rating on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Thursday, June 9th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$38.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$34.00 to C$31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Pi Financial lowered their target price on AirBoss of America from C$34.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on AirBoss of America from C$35.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AirBoss of America has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$32.38.
AirBoss of America Stock Performance
Shares of BOS stock opened at C$15.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.39, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.25. AirBoss of America has a fifty-two week low of C$13.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.15. The firm has a market cap of C$410.17 million and a P/E ratio of 6.67.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch acquired 13,000 shares of AirBoss of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$15.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$202,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,817,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$75,146,401.20.
AirBoss of America Company Profile
AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.
