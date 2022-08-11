AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) PT Lowered to C$29.00 at CIBC

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform market weight rating on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Thursday, June 9th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$38.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$34.00 to C$31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Pi Financial lowered their target price on AirBoss of America from C$34.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on AirBoss of America from C$35.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AirBoss of America has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$32.38.

AirBoss of America Stock Performance

Shares of BOS stock opened at C$15.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.39, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.25. AirBoss of America has a fifty-two week low of C$13.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.15. The firm has a market cap of C$410.17 million and a P/E ratio of 6.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AirBoss of America ( TSE:BOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$183.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$221.17 million. Analysts predict that AirBoss of America will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch acquired 13,000 shares of AirBoss of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$15.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$202,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,817,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$75,146,401.20.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

Featured Articles

