Alamar Capital Management LLC Buys 4,000 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 41.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 0.6 %

FSK traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $22.35. The company had a trading volume of 20,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 3.71. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $23.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.36.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $396.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.52 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.99%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 128.30%.

Insider Activity

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Brian Gerson bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.74 per share, for a total transaction of $43,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,097.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael C. Forman purchased 5,488 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.41 per share, with a total value of $112,010.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,010.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Gerson purchased 2,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $43,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,097.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 9,038 shares of company stock worth $189,070. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

See Also

