Alamar Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Alamar Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,654 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 1.8% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Adobe by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe Stock Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Cowen decreased their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen decreased their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $1.03 on Thursday, hitting $439.43. 29,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,297,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $205.65 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $338.00 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $393.31 and its 200 day moving average is $426.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

