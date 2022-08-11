Alamar Capital Management LLC Sells 69 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Alamar Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Everest Re Group makes up approximately 2.3% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RE. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 58,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,914,000 after acquiring an additional 8,296 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

NYSE:RE traded up $6.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $270.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,133. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $271.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.01. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $248.63 and a 52-week high of $308.20.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.31 by $0.48. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $14.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

