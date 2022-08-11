Alamar Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 21,620 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,000. Rapid7 comprises 2.0% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RPD. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Rapid7 from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Rapid7 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.36.

NASDAQ:RPD traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,853. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.98. Rapid7, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.42 and a twelve month high of $145.00.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

