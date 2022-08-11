Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.20.

ALHC opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. Alignment Healthcare has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.75.

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.20. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 47.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 13,782 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $152,980.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,674,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,581,499.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 13,782 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $152,980.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,674,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,581,499.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 12,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $134,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 719,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,048,918.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,650,395 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALHC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 15.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 10.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

