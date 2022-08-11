Allen Capital Group LLC Grows Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of PRF stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $161.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,147. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.65. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $143.82 and a 52-week high of $176.73.

