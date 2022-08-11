Allen Capital Group LLC Has $553,000 Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 135.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNK. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 512.9% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JNK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.15. 332,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,196,447. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $89.81 and a 52 week high of $110.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.33.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

