Allen Capital Group LLC Purchases 1,351 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Barclays boosted their target price on Pfizer to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

Pfizer Trading Down 4.1 %

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.89. 1,276,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,161,736. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.03. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $268.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 44.38% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.