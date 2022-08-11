Allen Capital Group LLC Sells 3,083 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Allen Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,083 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 5.6% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $29,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $75.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,642,008 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.62.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.