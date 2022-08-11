Allen Capital Group LLC Sells 4,686 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Allen Capital Group LLC cut its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,686 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $13,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 23,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, WC Walker & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 22,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of BATS NOBL traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.35. 489,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.04.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.